MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- There's not much time left to apply for one of the Mobile County Public School System's eight magnet schools, including the new Barton Academy for Advanced World Studies.
The application period is open until Friday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m. To apply, visit mcpss.com/magnetschools.
The application period for MCPSS Signature Academies continues a little while longer. All 12 MCPSS high schools have a signature academy, which is a career-focused learning community that partners with local businesses and industries to provide hands-on training in those fields. Visit academiesofmobile.com/apply before Dec. 18 to apply.
