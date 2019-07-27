ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) Alabama State Fire Marshals are investigating an early Saturday morning fire in Orange Beach.
According to Orange Beach Fire they received a call of a fire in the 5200 block of Holley Lane at 3:11 AM Saturday. When fire crews arrived on the scene they found four of the five people in the building had escaped the fire. Firefighters found the fifth person still inside the building. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Orange Beach Fire officials say that one of the four people who escaped the fire was transported to South Baldwin Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.
The State Fire Marshal's office is investigating this deadly fire.
