A deadly wrong-way crash on I-65 Saturday makes two in our area this year.
That wreck leaving no survivors, killing the driver and all three people in the other car Saturday night on I-65 near the Rabun exit in Baldwin County.
Earlier this year two people were killed after a man got on the wrong side of I-10 going eastbound on the Bayway, killing him and a woman from Florida, headed home from a wedding.
A study from 2017 showed 29 deaths in Alabama caused by wrong way drivers that year.
300-400 people on average are killed each year in wrong way crashes.
That's 1% of the total number of traffic related deaths each year, and though that's a small percentage, wrong way accidents are often more severe than other types of crashes, since they're often at high speeds, head on or side swipe crashes.
Across the country, traffic experts have started campaigns, pilot programs and made other changes to prevent wrong way crashes.
Leaders in Missouri just started testing new reflective arrows on six different highway ramps.
The solar powered arrows show blue for drivers heading the right direction and light red for anyone driving the wrong way.
This has also been implemented in other states.
In Florida drivers are encouraged to "stay right at night," with electronic messaging signs alerting them when a wrong-way driver is on the road, urging them to slow down, move to the right and be on the look-out.
Meanwhile a thermal camera detection system being piloted in Arizona alerts transportation workers whenever a wrong way vehicle is detected, also warning drivers by flashing wrong way signs.
"It is, we think, helping in that the numbers have been much more positive along this stretch of I-17," said Doug Nintzel with the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.
In two years the program had detected 45 wrong way drivers.
Despite these efforts there's only so much traffic engineers can do.
6,300 signs, 2,000 pavement markers and 800 ramp reflectors added over two years on Arkansas roads, weren't enough to keep 10 people from dying in wrong way accidents in 2018.
Wrong-way driving improvements are part of Alabama's Strategic Highway Safety Plan, we're still waiting to hear what exactly that looks like.
