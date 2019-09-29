MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) Mobile police are investigating the scene of a dead body that was found early Sunday morning.
Mobile police responded to a call at 5 a.m. Sunday of a body found in a home at the corner of Glenn Drive and Emogene Street. When officers arrived at the location they found the body of a 50 year old male who was unresponsive.
Mobile police have not determined if the death was caused by foul play or natural causes. They are continuing to investigate.
