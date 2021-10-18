SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- The death of a young child is being investigated by authorities in Santa Rosa County as an accidental drowning, according to officials.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a medical emergency call Saturday, when a 4-year-old child who was missing was found by family members in a pond about 150 yards from the family home.

The child was rushed to a local area hospital by helicopter.