Debate over Greeno Road Overlay Project continues in Fairhope

The Greeno Road Overlay creating some controversy for some residents in Fairhope along Highway 98.
It’s been a topic in City Council and planning commission meetings for sometime.
Debate heating up that much more during a public information session last week.
The overlay project, if approved, would require residents in a six mile stretch of Greeno Road to follow another set of restrictions and allowances in addition to current zoning requirements.
The goal, city officials say, is to preserve the look and feel of Fairhope along the main stretch of highway.
City Council President Jack Burrell says after the meeting last week, he feels there is still much more work to be done on the proposal before it comes before the council for approval.
“From what I understand there’s still a lot of unanswered questions and I hope that we have more sessions before its finalized and brought to the council. Before its ever brought to council for final consideration all the I’s are dotted and all the T’s are crossed,” said Jack Burrell, Fairhope City Council President.
According to the “Stop Greeno Road Overlay District” Facebook group,
there are over 100 single family homes that will fall under the restrictions of the Greeno Road Overlay District. These include homes in Plantation Pines, the Woodlands, Trentino, Ingleside Terrace, Huntingdon Woods, and Colonial Acres.
We’ll continue to follow this project and bring you updates as we get them.
