FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Fairhope announced that True North, a debris and monitoring company, is looking to hire temporary workers in the Fairhope area.
The city posted this message to their Facebook page.
"True North, our Debris Monitoring Company, is looking to hire temporary local employees to work as Monitors – they will be training over the weekend. $12/hr – 80+ hours per week, OT after 40. If interested, contact Jim Garner at 817-548-0696 or jgarner@truenorthEM.com."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.