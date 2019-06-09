Decomposed body found near Highway 104 in Baldwin County

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WALA) -- The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office said human remains were discovered near Silverhill on Sunday, June 9.
Investigators were called to an area on Highway 104 near Yosemite Boulevard where a decomposed body was found in a heavily wooded area.
No other details have been released. Along with the sheriff's office, The Silverhill Police Department and the Baldwin County Coroner's Office are involved in the investigation.
