MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A man accused of kicking in the wrong door and gunning down a retired veteran made his first court appearance Tuesday since his arrest last week.

Mobile County District Judge Spiro Cheriogotis ordered Deangelo Merrill to be held without bail and set his arraignment for Nov. 30.

Merrill faces charges of murder, burglary and illegal possession of a pistol. In addition, he faces a probation revocation proceeding before Mobile County Circuit Judge Ben Brooks related to a drug conviction.

“We asked the judge for no bond because of the cases that he has pending in Judge Brooks’ courtroom,” Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Wright said outside the courtroom. “And also, the Mobile Police Department, along with the marshals, have been looking for him since August in regards to this case.”

Law enforcement authorities apprehended Merrill in Prichard after searching for him for more than four months. Police allege that he heard about his girlfriend getting shot during an altercation between two men at a house on Williams Street. Authorities say he then drove to Pathways Apartment Homes off of Florida Street intending to get revenge against the shooter.

But Merrill had the wrong address, according to the allegations, and shot James Jones – a 74-year-old dialysis patient.