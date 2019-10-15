MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A man facing charges in connection with a shootout with police pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal gun charge.
Johnny Tyrece Vail, 21, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen firearm and being a felon in possession of a stolen firearm. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Beaverstock set Vail’s sentencing for Jan. 21.
Police arrested Vail and Andrew Lee Mitchell in August after a shootout at the R.V. Taylor public housing complex. According to testimony in court, a police sergeant returned fire from Mitchell and got off nine rounds, wounding both men.
Mitchell, 20, had a pretrial conference on gun charges. He is scheduled to go on trial in U.S. District court next month and also faces attempted murder charges in state court.
Authorities have said Vail did not fire any shots during the confrontation with police on Duvall Street on Aug. 8, but he admitted in his plea agreement that he dropped a gun as he was running toward an abandoned apartment in the public housing complex.
That gun, according to court records, was a 9mm Glock pistol that had been reported stolen form a police officer during a residential burglary in April. Vail told authorities that he had received the gun as a gift after getting out of prison on a previous charge.
In exchange for the plea, prosecutors agreed not to pursue a charge of possession of a stolen firearm. Prosecutors also will recommend a prison term at the low end of advisory sentencing guidelines.
Vail has a lengthy arrest record. A Mobile County Circuit Court judge sentenced him as a youthful offender to a year in jail for firing into an occupied home and an occupied vehicle in 2015. In one incident, according to court records, Vail fired at a house on Lucille Street in October 2015. A few days later, the court documents state, Vail jumped out from behind a tree and shot at a resident of that house after he got inside his vehicle.
Court records show other arrests of arrests include:
- A charge in May 2017 of carrying a pistol without a permit.
- A charge in June 2017 of harassment and carrying a pistol without a permit. Police also accused him of giving them his brother’s name and birth date when they asked who he was.
- A charge in October 2018 of possession of marijuana during a traffic stop in Bay Minette.
- A charge in May of this year of domestic violence in Fairhope.
Vail faces as statutory maximum of 10 years in prison on the federal gun charge, although the plea agreement makes it likely that his actual punishment will be much less.
