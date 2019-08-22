More surveillance video was shown in court Thursday during the trial of Chikesia Clemons.
Video of Clemons arrest at a Saraland Waffle House was shared all over social media.
The prosecution rested Thursday afternoon, but prosecution witnesses earlier in the day included a second Saraland Police officer who arrested Clemons in the incident caught on video.
During testimony this week, videos of the Waffle House incident have taken center stage during the trial.
The cell phone video that gained national attention showed Clemons scuffling with Saraland Police on the floor of the restaurant.
Police had said they were trying to get Clemons to leave the restaurant after she was drunk and threatened employees, but her attorney said the rough treatment was uncalled for.
Another video of the incident shown at the trial was surveillance video from the restaurant.
The first prosecution witness was Saraland Police Corporal Bryce McDaniel who assisted Officer Chris Ramey in Clemons arrest.
In cell phone video, McDaniel is shown pointing a taser at Clemons during the arrest.
Defense Attorney Marcus Foxx questioned the necessity of McDaniel pointing a taser in Clemons's face.
But in further questioning by the prosecution, McDaniel said he had the taser in that position because he wanted Clemons to see it and show her he would use it if she didn't stop resisting arrest.
Still pending is a ruling on a defense motion for dismissal.
As for the misconduct motion, the defense alleges jurors have been tainted because witnesses were asked by the prosecution if a deadly Waffle House shooting in Nashville made them concerned during the Saraland incident, even though the shooting happened about an hour after the Saraland disturbance.
