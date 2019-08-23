UPDATE: At midday Friday the defense has rested in the jury trial of Chikesia Clemons. Closing arguments are to come.
---
Earlier story:
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The judge overseeing the jury trial of Chikesia Clemons Friday morning denied a motion by the defense to dismiss the case.
However, the judge will instruct the jury that testimony by waitresses that a shooting in Tennessee made them concerned during the Saraland Waffle House incident captured on a viral video was "false."
Clemons was arrested last year at a Waffle House restaurant, and a video showing the arrest made headlines around the country. In the video, Clemons is seen on the floor of the restaurant with her top down exposing her chest during a scuffle with police officers.
Clemons is charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
She had been found guilty, but appealed her conviction and was granted a jury trial.
