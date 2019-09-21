A DeFuniak Springs man has been arrested on child porn charges after a lengthy investigation by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit.
Authorities say on September 20, 2019, 37-year-old Neil Douglas Hawley was charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography after SVU investigators conducted an undercover child pornography investigation.
A search warrant was obtained for 78 West Violet Lane in DeFuniak Springs.
After several weeks of forensic examination, 20 images depicting children engaged in sexual conduct were discovered on a device used explicitly by Hawley.
Hawley was transported and booked into the Walton County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.