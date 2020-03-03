Defuniak Springs man charged with using infant as shield

A Defuniak Springs man used an infant as a shield against law enforcement officers while refusing to obey commands following a traffic stop on Interstate 10 Monday night, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office in Florida.
Zachary Taylor McKinney, 31, is charged with battery on a law enforcement officer as well as battery on a health care professional, the OCSO says. The agency also charged him with false imprisonment of a child under the age of 13, child abuse and resisting arrest.
OCSO says McKinney was pulled over on Interstate 10 near the 58 mile marker around 10:15 p.m. due to concerns regarding a child custody issue. Once stopped, the Sheriff's Office says, he refused to obey basic commands and appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.
McKinney refused to release the infant, using the victim as a shield, OCSO says.
The OCSO Special Tactics Unit ultimately recovered the baby safely and took McKinney into custody. McKinney was taken to North Okaloosa Medical Center in Crestview for evaluation.
When being transferred from the hospital to the Okaloosa County Jail, McKinney kicked, scratched, and attempted to bite deputies, according to the OCSO.
Due to his elevated vitals and mannerisms, he was taken back to the hospital where during a procedure he attacked a medical staff member, choking him and shoving his fingers into his mouth, causing injuries to the medical staffer’s face, neck, mouth, and abdomen, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The infant, who was medically evaluated, was not injured during the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.