Two million dehumidifiers with well-known brand names have been recalled due to fire and burn hazards, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The dehumidifiers were manufactured by New Widetech.

Consumers should stop using the dehumidifiers immediately and contact New Widetech for a refund. The amount of the refund will be pro-rated based on the age of the dehumidifier.

The CPSC says New Widetech is aware of 107 incidents of the recalled dehumidifiers overheating and/or catching fire, resulting in about $17 million in property damage. No injuries have been reported.

They were sold at Lowe’s stores, Costco, Walmart, Menards and other retailers nationwide from February 2009 through August 2017 for between $120 and $430.