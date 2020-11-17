MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A new date for the delayed football game between the University of South Alabama and Troy University -- a rivalry known as the Battle for the Belt -- has been set.
The game will be played Saturday, Dec. 5, in Mobile, at USA's Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Originally scheduled for Oct. 3, the game was shifted to Dec. 12 due to precautionary measures concerning the availability of student-athletes. On Tuesday, the Sun Belt announced the game would be moved to Dec. 5.
Game time and television information have not yet been announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.