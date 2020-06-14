MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- As dozens of marchers made their way from Public Safety Memorial Park to Mobile Police Headquarters, Chief Lawrence Battiste set the pace as he led the way Sunday afternoon.
During their prayer march demonstrators took a moment to call on God for guidance.
“In this fight for injustice, this fight against systemic racism, this fight against mass incarceration, this fight against inequality in this country we need God’s help, so pray,” said organizer, Alexis Bell.
Standing together...
“If I love my city like I do and I want us to be the best city we can be then I need to stand, be an ally with the black citizens of Mobile,” said Benjamin Friedlander
As they tackled issues including police reform, training requirements for Mobile police officers, building relationships with our youth and getting the chief’s take on what is done in his department to ensure what has happened at departments across the country regarding black men and women killed at the hands of officers does not happen in Mobile.
“Never interviewed anybody that said they wanted this job to hurt somebody. It’s always because they want to improve their community. So the idea is this, unfortunately we have officers sometimes who cross the line and when they cross the line it’s my job in the role that I sit in to hold those officers responsible,” said Chief Battiste.
Demonstrators were appreciative of the chief’s willingness to have the nearly hour long discussion with them.
“For people who saying ‘y’all shouldn’t be in the streets, oh ya’ll just wasting time’ and all this stuff. We’re not wasting time. We’re changing the time and it’s time for a change,” said Latonja Richarson.
On the issue of police reform Chief Battiste says as they listen to what people are asking of them they look to see if action has already been taken or if it’s something they should consider.
Much more of this conversation with the chief can be found here.
