In an effort to consolidate available resources, efficiency of service and make access to social services more convenient for the clients served, the Alabama Department of Human Resources is adding a new location in Mobile County.
The new county office address is: 2970 Cottage Hill Road, Suite 150, Mobile, Alabama off of Broadcast Drive. The new office location will house three of the financial assistance programs in one county office location: Food Assistance (also known as SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and the JOBS program.
“The Mobile County Department of Human Resources is excited to provide a continuity of services in two centralized locations efficiently and conveniently for the clients we serve,” said Stephanie Streeter, Mobile County DHR Director.
The DHR office locations on 1075 South Bessemer Street (located in Prichard, Alabama), 501 Bel Air Boulevard and 272 North Broad Street are closing. The new office location will begin serving Mobile County on September 5, 2019. Initially, the Food Assistance program will be the only one operational on September 5th . The other program areas will be moved to the new locations by September 20, 2019.
It is recommended that clients contact the county office to confirm that applications received are being processed at the respective locations. The two Mobile County DHR offices will be: 3103 Airport Boulevard and 2970 Cottage Hill Road, Suite 150. The Wave Transit System offers bus services to both DHR office locations. If there are any questions, please contact the local county office at: (251)450-7000 or (251)450-7001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.