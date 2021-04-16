PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -- At least six people were injured Thursday night in a shooting in northwest Florida.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Oakwood Terrace Apartments on Truman Avenue in Pensacola after reports of a shooting.

They say when deputies got there, they found six victims with gunshot wounds. According to witnesses, a group was standing outside a building at the apartment complex when a dark colored vehicle pulled up.

They say several men got out and started shooting. The suspects then took off.

Deputies say five of the victims were taken to a local hospital and one refused treatment.

No arrests have been made.

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information to come forward.