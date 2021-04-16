PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -- At least six people were injured Thursday night in a shooting in northwest Florida.
According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Oakwood Terrace Apartments on Truman Avenue in Pensacola after reports of a shooting.
They say when deputies got there, they found six victims with gunshot wounds. According to witnesses, a group was standing outside a building at the apartment complex when a dark colored vehicle pulled up.
They say several men got out and started shooting. The suspects then took off.
Deputies say five of the victims were taken to a local hospital and one refused treatment.
No arrests have been made.
The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information to come forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.