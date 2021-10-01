ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla (WALA) -- Two more people are now charged with the murder of a Northwest Florida standout high school football star.

That means five people are now charged in the case. Two have already been arrested and are behind bars.

The warrants were signed by a judge for Timothy Knight Jr and Terrell Parker on Friday. They are both wanted in the murder of Ladarius “L.D.” Clardy from July.

Knight and Parker join Kobie Jenkins Jr who Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for right now.

Two others, Da’Quavion Snowden Jr. and Amos Snowden Jr. have already been arrested and charged with murder in this case.

Exactly three months after L.D. was murdered in his car near Fairfield Drive and Hollywood Avenue, a memorial still stands.

It is a reminder of what happened on July 1st when more than 50 rounds were shot into his car killing him.

“At end of the day nothing will bring my son back,” LaDaron Clardy, L.D.’s father said. “We’re torn and we’re hurting, we just got to trust God.”

That trust ultimately leading to two arrests on Thursday. The Snowden brothers have been arrested and charged in his murder. Three others are facing similar charges.

LD’s dad says he is glad arrests are happening.

“They did the crime so they definitely got to serve the time,” LaDaron said.

Investigators say LD had just gotten back from Kennesaw State University in Georgia where he was playing football.

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons says the suspects believed LD was someone else and was not the intended target which made this case more difficult, but the detectives had help.

“There was a lot of community input and we were able to get a lot more information and ultimately that led to some of the breaks in the case,” Simmons said.

Sheriff Simmons says two vehicles were involved in the crime. Not only was LD killed, but another person was in his car and was injured.

“This homicide made absolutely no sense,” Sheriff Simmons said. “Justice will be served and we will catch these people, but we still need your help, the family still needs your help.”

While investigators continue to work, LaDaron is urging people to put the guns down to prevent senseless violence. He never wants what happened to his son to happen to anyone else. He is holding onto the good memories as police try to track down all of his son’s alleged killers.

“Every room that he went in he lit up,” LaDaron said. “He wasn’t only a great athlete he was a great student and just a great human being, a great son, a great family member.”

The Snowden brothers had their first court appearance on Friday and were denied bond.

Investigators say they are still working on the case and more arrests could be coming.