Mobile County Sheriff's Office identified the victim of a shooting on Hiawatha Ct. and Indian Springs Drive Monday night as 21-year-old George Ralph Leverette III.
Deputies are now looking for the suspect in this incident. Since no one saw the actual shooting, they said they need more information about the victim.
He's identified as George Leverette the III. He goes by 'Tre,' that's how most people know him," said Captain Paul Burch with MCSO. "We would like to learn more about him. A lot of times it helps to put a case together, the more you can learn about your victim."
Investigators said they got the call around 11 Monday night. When deputies arrived on scene they found a Leverette lying face down outside of a Silver Toyota Celica that he was driving.
"One of the witnesses who heard some gunshots was leaving the neighborhood after seeing a family member and saw the victim laying on the ground and called the sheriff's office as well," Burch explained.
Burch said Leverette isn't from that area so it's unclear why he was there. That's something they want to know.
"His vehicle appeared to have been wrecked in a yard nearby where his body was. There was glass in the middle of the road,"said Burch. "He did exit the vehicle attempt to run and collapsed and died right there in the yard."
If you know anything about the shooting, call Mobile County Sheriff's Office at 251-574-8633 or leave an anonymous tip at www.mobileso.com/crimetips/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.