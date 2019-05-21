Mobile County Sheriff's deputies raided Heritage Funeral Home today and the home of its owner, Cederick McMillian.
"The investigation is being driven by citizens who allege that their loved ones aren't where they're supposed to be," said Captain Paul Burch with Mobile County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators said warrants were executed for those places in connection to an investigation the Sheriff's office is carrying out about the funeral home. The Sheriff's Office also raided New Ship Ministries on Friday, the church of Joseph Bonner-Bey, whom deputies believe is connected to McMillian.
"His name keeps coming up from some of the complainants, and the Heritage Funeral Home where the search warrant was executed today," Burch said.
Part of the investigation focuses on an alleged illegal cemetery that deputies said is run by McMillian. Investigators said they received several complaints about Heritage Memorial Gardens.
Some of the allegations include caskets being dug up and re-used and people not being buried where they're supposed to be. Those claims culminated in the three raids.
Detectives said the raid that happened at New Ship Ministries was because Bonner-Bey owns the building that Heritage rents on Broad Street. Bonner-Bey said he only has a tenant-client relationship with McMillian.
"I just want this cleared. I can't, I can't get nobody will call me to bury a loved one if you telling them that I go to the graveyard and get caskets out the grave. They need to correct this," Bonner-Bey said.
As it stands right now, no one is facing charges connected to this investigation. However, McMillian is wanted for sex offender violations.
If you know where McMillian is call the Sheriff's Office.
