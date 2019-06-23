OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- Investigators said a man's failed attempt to get away from deputies ended with his arrest on eight charges ranging from hit and run to DUI to aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.
The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said it all started Sunday around 2 a.m. when a deputy attempted a traffic stop on 21-year old Irvin Arias Marquez of Niceville
Investigators said Instead of stopping, Marquez began speeding through neighborhoods and nearly hit a brick wall. A deputy was eventually able to pin Marquez’s car but officials said Marquez then put his Honda Civic in reverse and intentionally rammed the patrol car.
The chase continued and deputies said Marquez was throwing beer bottles out of the window as he fled and crashed into another vehicle. The driver of that vehicle was transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center with minor injuries.
The sheriff's office said Marquez continued but eventually abandoned his vehicle and ran away on foot. They said Marquez entered a house and locked the door. Deputies surrounded the building and learned and it was not his home, but the residents were familiar with him.
Deputies said Marquez refused to surrender and attempted to climb out of the second story window and ultimately jumped from the second story and landed in the adjacent yard. When he hit the ground he was taken into custody.
Marquez is charged with hit and run involving injuries, reckless driving with property damage, DUI, fleeing and eluding, driving with a suspended license, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, and possession of cocaine.
