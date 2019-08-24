BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin County deputies are searching for a man who jumped out of a possible stolen car and was last seen running on County Road 32 near Fish River, authorities say.
The search happened in the area near County Road 55. Witnesses say some deputies were entering the woods looking for the man.
According to police, the suspect was wearing a black t-shirt with writing on it. Deputies and K-9 officers continue to search the area.
This is a developing story.
