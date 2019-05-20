DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- Baldwin County deputies need help finding a teenager wanted on several robbery charges.
The sheriff's office wants to arrest 19-year-old Leandre Ward. He's known to frequent the Daphne and Belforest areas. According to investigators, Ward is wanted on several first-degree robbery indictments.
If you can help, you're asked to call the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at 251-937-0202 or the U.S. Marshals Service 251-690-2841.
