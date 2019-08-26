GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) -- A Lucedale man is wanted by deputies after they said he attacked a woman and hurt her so bad she had to be hospitalized.
George County Sheriff's Office investigators said the assault happened on Friday, August 23, in the Rocky Creek Community.
According to deputies, Kevin Howard Ferguson, 31, attacked the woman causing serious injuries. She was taken to a hospital in Mobile for treatment and is expected to survive.
Ferguson is wanted on charges of felony domestic violence and aggravated assault. Ferguson also has multiple visible tattoos, including on his face. He is 5’7” in height, weighs approximately 175 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811 or through the website www.GeorgeCountyMSSheriff.com.
Anonymous tips can also be sent to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
