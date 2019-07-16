Deputies searching for two men near I-10 at Alabama/Mississippi state line

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA ) -- A chase that started in Mobile County crossed into Mississippi Tuesday afternoon.
The Mobile County Sheriff's Office said it is working with deputies in Jackson County in an attempt to locate two suspects near the state line.
A witness sent FOX10 News photos of an area near Franklin Creek Road. The witness said deputies from Jackson County and Mobile County were searching a wooded area for two men that ran off around 11 a.m.
At least one helicopter was used to search the area from the air.
Investigators have not released any other details about the search.
