PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WALA) -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office said deputies shot a man Tuesday afternoon after he fired at them.
Investigators said they got a call around 12:30 p.m. that a man was threatening to commit suicide on the beach in Perdido Key. Deputies arrived in the area near Sandy Key Drive and found the man armed with a gun.
According to the sheriff's office, the deputies were trying to talk to the man when he started shooting at them. Deputies fired back, hitting the man. No deputies were injured.
The condition of the man has not been released.
Per normal protocol after a shooting involving a law enforcement officer, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is handling the investigation.
