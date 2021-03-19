PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -- Escambia County sheriff's deputies involved in November's fatal officer-involved shooting on 9th Avenue in Pensacola will not face criminal charges.

That was announced Friday by the Office of the State Attorney in Pensacola. The office said the deputies were justified in their actions.

Investigators say Mickee Fabiano McArthur, 28, was killed Nov. 30 after witnesses said he pointed a gun at deputies.

The state attorney’s office determined the shooting was justifiable in order for the deputies to defend themselves. The determination was made after a review of evidence in a Florida Department of Law Enforcement report, which included witness testimony and video surveillance footage.