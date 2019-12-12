ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- The man accused of shooting an Escambia County deputy is charged with attempted murder, according to jail records.
The Escambia County Sheriff's Office deputy who was shot Wednesday afternoon is expected to survive.
Sheriff David Morgan did not identify the wounded deputy, but said he was shot four times by the suspect, Daniel Hux.
The sheriff said investigators were called to Limerick Drive after Hux called 911 and complained about domestic issues and said he needed an ambulance. Morgan said the EMS crew requested backup from the sheriff's office.
According to Sheriff Morgan, when deputies arrived at the home, they found Hux in the carport and he started firing at them.
The deputy was shot four times as a second deputy returned fire, hitting Hux several times. Hux was in surgery Wednesday night but Sheriff Morgan said he is also expected to survive.
The sheriff said deputies have been called to Hux's home about 16 times since April.
As with all officer-involved shootings in Florida, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be investigating the case.
