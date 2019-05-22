A dream is now realized for descendants of the 110 Africans illegally brought over on the Clotilda in 1860. That ship that hadn't been seen since it was burned, is now found, according to the Alabama Historic Commission.
"We can reach out and touch and feel now. We can feel now. We can see now. This is not a puff of smoke anymore," said Darron Patterson, a descendant of Pollee Allen.
The commission said the ship was found at the bottom of a remote part of the Mobile River. After years of searching and a year of investigation, archaeologists have determined the wreckage to be the Clotilda.
Reports said a vessel discovered in the Mobile River matched everything on record about the Clotilda.
Descendants experienced a mixed bag of emotions today. Joy and pain for them as this was a long time coming and now a major step in moving forward with their work to preserve Africatown and to honor the 110.
"It makes you wanna cry almost that this thing has now been found. Our relatives who were spirited here, they just went through so much," he said.
The Clotilda was used to illegally smuggle West African captives to the united States. The ship left Benin, Africa in May of 1860 and arrived in Mobile in July of that same year with 110 captive slaves. Once slavery was abolished, they were freed, but due to a lack of means to go back to Africa, they settled in a place we now know as Africatown.
For years, archaeologists have been looking for remains of the ship. In January of 2018, remains of another ship were found but it was determined not to be the Clotilda.
Now as the world's eyes turn to Africatown and this story of resilience, descendants said there eyes are on their ancestors as they look to what's next for this project and Africatown.
"They had a remarkable spirit about them to survive and that's awesome man. I'm proud, i'm proud," added Patterson.
A small group of descendants gathered today to talk about the next steps.
There will be a meeting with the Alabama Historic Commission and the Smithsonian on Thursday, May 30 at 2 pm at the Robert Hope Community Center.
