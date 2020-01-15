Design begins on Baldwin County Intracoastal Boat Ramp

Several officials from across the state and Baldwin County in Orange Beach Wednesday morning, celebrating a major milestone in the development of a Baldwin County Intercoastal Boat Ramp.
This morning state officials, Baldwin County commissioners, Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon, and many more kicked off the design phase of the Baldwin County Intercoastal Boat Ramp off County Road Four in Orange Beach, near The Wharf.
The project has been a long time coming, with Alabama Governor Kay Ivey dedicating $7,500,000 from the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act to increase water access in the area.
County Commissioners tell us this has also been on their agenda for several years, and they are more than ready to break ground on the project.
“We have been working on this for a long, long time. We had several ones that closed, and it left the citizens without a place to go, and right now they still don’t have anything. Once we have this finished its going to give the citizens a place to go launch their boats and enjoy the water," said Commissioner Charles Gruber, Baldwin County District Four.
Officials say they will now begin a three month feasibility study, and will begin design on the boat ramp over the course of the next year.
We’re told the public will be able to have input in the design process, and can expect for the new boat ramp to be completed by Spring 2022.
