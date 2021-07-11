MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- It may have been a wet end to the MOB Music Fest in downtown Sunday evening, but it didn't stop die hard fans from coming to listen and do a little dance.

Organizers say the weekend dedicated to showcasing local talent -- was the comeback everyone needed.

"It's been great. I think people were ready to get back outside because they've been locked down in the house for a while, but also to see live talent -- live bands, artists, DJs. They just wanted to have a good time... That's why we felt like we had to come back. We wanted to make sure they understand -- we want to be the soundtrack for downtown Mobile," said Kalenski "DJ Dirty Dan" Adams.

As the music played and the rain came down -- vendors were also sticking it out through the scattered showers.

"It's sunny one day - five minutes later in the same day it will be raining and wait about 15 minutes and we're back at it," said Nikeland Nichols, MCHD Teen Center Outreach Educator

And they've been at it all weekend -- kicking things off at LoDa Art walk and say they're overwhelmed with the overall turnout.

"I didn't think it was going to be as many people because people still have some reservations about coming out and surprisingly it went very well. I mean the crowd yesterday and even Friday it was amazing," said Nina Dortch, Opportunity 4 Entertainers & Performing Arts Board Member.

For those who couldn't get enough -- they packed their umbrellas Sunday with some of them even getting a little creative to stay dry.

Rain or shine they wanted to hear good music and that's exactly what MOB Music Fest delivered.

This was MOB Music's Fest fourth year. Last year -- due to COVID they held a virtual festival.