MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Days after Governor Kay Ivey urged school systems across the state to prepare for a return to in-person learning, Alabama's top education leader-- Superintendent Eric Mackey says as they navigate the COVID-19 pandemic they hope to get students across Alabama back on a familiar path as soon as January 2021 or at least within the first couple of months in the new year.
Dr. Mackey says it’s all dependent on how the pandemic pans out.
But it’s a race against the clock, as he and Governor Ivey fear some kids are slipping through the cracks, considering nearly 9,800 fewer students were enrolled statewide this school year compared to last.
“We are very concerned about learning loss for the...at least for the students who are not enrolled in school as far as we know,” said Supt. Mackey.
Dr. Mackey says it’s possible some are being home-schooled, or put in private school, but that’s not the case for all.
“As we’ve been reaching out and finding students.... and all across the state we’ve been doing that… what we’ve found is the vast majority just did not go to school the first 9 weeks and that is very concerning to us.”
While some educators are excelling in the virtual realm it has not been ideal across the board.
“The truth is that most of our teachers... this is really new to them, so it’s a learning curve. They’re having to learn and so they’re having a more difficult time delivering instruction virtually than in person.”
At this point remote learning has been key for some school districts trying to get a grip on COVID.
In Baldwin County, Superintendent Eddie Tyler says he is considering delaying students' physical return to school by a week following Christmas break and spending it online instead-- averting a potential “COVID crisis.”
Mobile County public schools say they have a “flexible” plan to move completely to remote learning if needed and are monitoring COVID numbers closely.
Despite their push for in person learning, Dr. Mackey says ultimately it remains a local decision.
“There's no move for us to remove local control from those superintendents. We just are encouraging them and working with them as best we can to get everybody back in the classroom.”
He says for the most part transmission levels at schools across the state have remained fairly low, but of course children’s health is a major concern, realizing that many parents will choose virtual instruction for their kids in 2021, which Dr. Mackey says will remain an option--leaving it up to local school leaders to make any changes.
