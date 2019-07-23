MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police released new details about a Sunday afternoon shootout at an apartment complex on Texas Street.
Investigators were called to Jefferson Place Apartments around 1:10 on July 21. When investigators arrived, they found a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
At the scene, officers discovered that several buildings and vehicles had also been struck by bullets.
A short time later, police were called to Mobile Infirmary after a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Investigators determined that the man was involved in the shooting on Texas Street.
Once he was released, 22-year-old Frederick Nelson was arrested and charged with assault, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief 2nd, and two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling/vehicle.
