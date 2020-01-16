Chilling testimony during a court hearing Thursday for two men charged in the felony murder of a University of South Alabama professor.
New information on the murder of Dr. Matt Wiser, who Mobile Police say was found shot to death in his West Mobile home.
Investigators said Dr. Wiser was shot during a home invasion.
But now we're learning what police say was taken during the crime and the role a Nintendo Switch played in arresting the suspects.
Derric Scott and Tiquez Timmons have been out on bond.
They wore civilian clothes in court during arguments.
Mobile Police Homicide Detective Glenn Barton testified Wiser was killed by a single bullet, which was recovered.
Prosecutors said the two suspects were on a burglary spree through several neighborhoods and ended up at Wiser's home.
Investigators said Scott was the one that fired the shot.
Barton testified Timmons received a call from Scott saying he needed to make some quick money and wanted to do what was called a "Hit and Lick."
Assistant District Attorney Keith Blackwood said, "At this point in the investigation, it appears the Nintendo Switch and several games were the only things taken."
When asked if a man could have lost his life over Nintendo games and a Switch, Blackwood said, "That's what it appears to be, it is absolutely reprehensible."
Prosecutors also described how the Nintendo company gave investigators information about the Switch and, when it was turned on, how it would connect to the cellular network.
Blackwood said, "It was connected to an IP address that detectives were able to locate who the IP address is registered to, talk to that person, who then led them to the defendant Tiquez Timmons that led them to Derric Scott."
Barton also testified a GPS in Timmons car showed the vehicle in the area of the crime, consistent with all the other evidence.
Chase Dearman is Timmons attorney.
Dearman said, "The GPS and the black box, it was kind of disturbing that the officer testified that they did not preserve it so that we can do testing."
Scott's attorney questioned what his client's involvement was.
Jeff Deen said, "I don't see what evidence they have at this point that points to him, other than a statement from somebody else."
Judge George Zoghby ruled there was probable cause to send the case to the grand jury.
