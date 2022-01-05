HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. (WALA) -- The 823rd REDHORSE squadron will conduct monthly training consisting of approximately four detonations starting around 8 a.m. Thursday.
The detonations may cause local residents to hear or feel the vibrations from these charges. The charges will continue throughout the day. The training will occur at the Hurlburt Field Range.
REDHORSE officials advise if the humidity is high or if there is cloud coverage, the effects can seem louder and closer than on clear days.
