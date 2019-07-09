The National Hurricane Center early Tuesday afternoon updated the outlook for tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico.
According to forecasters in Miami, a broad low pressure area has emerged over Apalachee Bay in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for tropical cyclone formation and development over the next several days, and a tropical depression is likely to form by late Wednesday or Thursday while the system moves westward across the northern Gulf of Mexico.
An Air Force Reserve Unit reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the low on Wednesday, if necessary. This disturbance has the potential to produce heavy rainfall from the Upper Texas Coast to the Florida Panhandle during the next several days, according to the National Hurricane Center.
NHC forecasters say that, in addition, this system could produce wind and storm surge impacts later this week or this weekend from Louisiana to the Upper Texas coast, and interests along the Gulf Coast should continue to monitor its progress.
The NHC says the formation chance through 48 hours is high, or 70 percent. The formation chance through five days is high, or 80 percent.
