MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Three DHR caseworkers were sued today in Mobile County Circuit Court arising from the death of LeBrawn Rankin, an 8-year-old boy with special needs.
According to the Birmingham law firm Tommy James Law, these caseworkers handled complaints from the child's school that he was being neglected prior to his death. The boy’s mother, DHR Commissioner Nancy Buckner, and others, were sued earlier this year and are also defendants in the suit. There is an ongoing criminal investigation into LeBrawn’s death.
Birmingham attorneys Tommy James and Jeremy Knowles of Morris Haynes and Mobile attorney Brad Kittrell represent the boy’s estate.
The case stems from the April 6, 2018, death of the child who resided with his mother at Sandpiper Apartments in west Mobile.
LeBrawn was a special needs child who was mentally disabled and had cerebral palsy. The suit claims DHR and its employees received numerous complaints of prior abuse and neglect, yet failed to take appropriate action and instead allowed him to stay in a dangerous environment, eventually leading to his death.
LeBrawn attended the Augusta Evans School, a school for special needs students. Prior to his death, school officials and others reported their concerns to DHR on multiple occasions that he was being abused and neglected, according to the law firm.
The lawsuit states, “Some of the reports made by school officials to DHR included LeBrawn having suffered from severe dehydration, bed sores, poor hygiene and his diapers were not being changed for extended periods of time.”
According to his death certificate, LeBrawn’s immediate cause of death was listed as “cerebral palsy with malnutrition and dehydration.” The autopsy report stated that “neglect contributed to his death.” He weighed only 23 pounds when he died at age 8.
