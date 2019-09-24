Diapers are a necessity when it comes to having a baby. They are also expensive.
In our community, as many as one in four families have to make the tough choice of paying for diapers — or paying for food, electricity or other bills. But, you can help change that. The United Way is hosting a diaper drive through the end of October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.