The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating after trail camera digital photograph has been spreading online showing a man with a backpack who possibly matches the description of Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito.

The murky, black-and-white image reportedly was captured Monday morning in Baker, Florida, in the Panhandle's Okaloosa County.

It shows a male figure, possibly matching Laundrie's description, walking with a backpack slung over his shoulder. The backpack appears at least similar to a backpack pictured in an earlier photograph published via Laundrie's Instagram account.

Text accompanying the photo, labeled as written by Sam Bass, states: "I'm not saying this is the guy but whoever was on my trail camera this morning in Baker, Fl strongly fits the description of Brian Laundrie, authorities have been contacted but people in the North West Florida area be on the look out."

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office put out this statement this morning:

Yes we wanted to let you know we are aware of this report and are actively checking it out. There is no confirmation of this information. Obviously we will keep everyone in the loop if and when there is anything to report.

FBI agents and police Monday swarmed the home of the fiancé wanted for questioning in the disappearance of 22-year-old Petito, whose body was apparently discovered over the weekend at a Wyoming national park months after the couple set out in a van on a cross-country trek.

An autopsy was scheduled for today, aiming to confirm the identity of the remains through photographs, personal identification or DNA.