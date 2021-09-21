At left is an image of a male figure carrying a backpack, said to be captured Monday morning by a trail camera in Baker, Fla. At center is a photo of a backpack that was published earlier on Brian Laundrie's Instagram account. At right is an image of Laundrie captured in Utah in August.
This combo of photos provided by FBI Denver via @FBIDenver shows missing person Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. Petito, 22, vanished while on a cross-country trip in a converted camper van with her boyfriend. Authorities say a body discovered Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Wyoming, is believed to be Petito. (Courtesy of FBI Denver via AP)
This photo provided by North Port Police Department, law enforcement officials conduct a search of the vast Carlton Reserve in the Sarasota, Fla., area for Brian Laundrie on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. (North Port Police Department via AP)
A U.S. Park Ranger vehicle drives in the Spread Creek area in the Bridger-Teton National Forest, just east of Grand Teton National Park off U.S. Highway 89, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Wyoming. Authorities say they have found a body believed to be Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, who went missing on a trip with her boyfriend. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler)
A Teton County Search and Rescue vehicle drives in the Spread Creek area of the Bridger-Teton National Forest, just east of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Authorities say they have found a body believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, who went missing on a trip with her boyfriend. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler)
A coroner's vehicle drives away in the Spread Creek area of the Bridger-Teton National Forest, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, just east of Grand Teton National Park off U.S. Highway 89 in Wyoming. Authorities say a body discovered is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. The FBI said the body was found by law enforcement agents who had spent the past two days searching campgrounds. The cause of death has not yet been determined, said FBI Supervisory Special Agent Charles Jones. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler)
U.S. Park Ranger officials block vehicle access in the Spread Creek area of the Bridger-Teton National Forest, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, just east of Grand Teton National Park off U.S. Highway 89, in Wyoming. Authorities say a body discovered is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. The FBI said the body was found by law enforcement agents who had spent the past two days searching campgrounds. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler)
Members of the media, left, approach U.S. Park Ranger vehicles blocking access in the Spread Creek area of the Bridger-Teton National Forest, just east of Grand Teton National Park off U.S. Highway 89 in Wyoming, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Authorities say a body discovered is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. The FBI said the body was found by law enforcement agents who had spent the past two days searching campgrounds. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler)
A Teton County Search & Rescue vehicle drives past members of the media, left, gathered at a road blocked by U.S. Park Ranger vehicles in the Spread Creek area of the Bridger-Teton National Forest, just east of Grand Teton National Park off U.S. Highway 89, in Wyoming, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Authorities say a body discovered is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. The FBI said the body was found by law enforcement agents who had spent the past two days searching campgrounds. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler)
A Teton County Search & Rescue vehicle leaves a road that is blocked by U.S. Park Ranger vehicles in the Spread Creek area of the Bridger-Teton National Forest, just east of Grand Teton National Park off U.S. Highway 89, in Wyoming, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Authorities say a body discovered is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. The FBI said the body was found by law enforcement agents who had spent the past two days searching campgrounds. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler)
A sign for Spread Creek Road is seen in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Authorities say a body discovered is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. The FBI said the body was found by law enforcement agents who had spent the past two days searching campgrounds. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler)
An unmarked coroner's vehicle, front, drives past members of the media waiting in the Spread Creek area of the Bridger-Teton National Forest, just east of Grand Teton National Park off U.S. Highway 89 in Wyoming, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Authorities say a body discovered is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. The FBI said the body was found by law enforcement agents who had spent the past two days searching campgrounds. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler)
A U.S. Park Ranger vehicle blocks access to the Moran Vista camping area in the Bridger-Teton National Forest, just east of Grand Teton National Park off U.S. Highway 89, in Wyoming, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Authorities say a body discovered is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. The FBI said the body was found by law enforcement agents who had spent the past two days searching campgrounds. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler)
A Teton County Search & Rescue vehicle leaves the Spread Creek area of the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Authorities say they have found a body believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, who went missing on a trip with her boyfriend. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler)
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person poster for Gabby Petito posted in Jakson, Wyo. Petito, 22, vanished while on a cross-country trip in a converted camper van with her boyfriend. Authorities say a body discovered Sunday, Sept. 19 in Wyoming, is believed to be Petito. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler)
Members of the media, left, stand by the side of the road as U.S. Park Ranger vehicles block the access in the Spread Creek area of the Bridger-Teton National Forest, just east of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Authorities say a body discovered in the area is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. The FBI said the body was found by law enforcement agents who had spent the past two days searching campgrounds of Grand Teton. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler)
A vehicle drives in the Bridger-Teton National Forest, just east of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Authorities say a body discovered in the area is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. The FBI said the body was found by law enforcement agents who had spent the past two days searching campgrounds. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler)
Police tape blocks off the home of Brian Laundrie’s parents in North Port, Fla., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Laundrie, 23, was traveling on a cross-country road trip with Gabby Petito, 22, who went missing in August. Petito’s body was apparently discovered over the weekend at Grand Teton National Park. Laundrie is wanted for questioning, but has not been seen for several days. (AP Photo/Curt Anderson)
Law enforcement officials investigate home of a young man wanted for questioning in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 in North Port, Fla. The officers served a search warrant at the home of the parents of her 23-year-old boyfriend Brian Laundrie, who is wanted for questioning. (AP Photo/Curt Anderson)
A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission helicopter flies overhead during a search for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Venice, Fla. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
A Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputy and a Sarasota County worker direct a truck carrying excavating equipment into the Carlton Reserve during a search for Brian Laundrie, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Venice, Fla. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Bicyclists ride past television news reporters and a Sarasota County Sheriff's deputy stationed at the entrance of Carlton Reserve during a search for Brian Laundrie, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Venice, Fla. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
A Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputy and a Sarasota County worker stand at the entrance to the Carlton Reserve during a search for Brian Laundrie, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Venice, Fla. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Vehicles from members of the media and curious passersby line a road outside the entrance of the Carlton Reserve during a search for Brian Laundrie, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Venice, Fla. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Vehicles from members of the media and curious passersby line a road outside the entrance of the Carlton Reserve during a search for Brian Laundrie, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Venice, Fla. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
The killing of Gabby Petito and the search for Brian Laundrie
This combo of photos provided by FBI Denver via @FBIDenver shows missing person Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. Petito, 22, vanished while on a cross-country trip in a converted camper van with her boyfriend. Authorities say a body discovered Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Wyoming, is believed to be Petito. (Courtesy of FBI Denver via AP)
This undated photo provided by the North Port, Fla., Police Department shows Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. Petito, 22, vanished while on a cross-country trip in a converted camper van with her boyfriend. Investigators say she last contacted her family in late August 2021 when the couple was visiting Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park. Much of their trip was documented on social media accounts that abruptly ceased. (Courtesy of North Port Police Department via AP)
This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The couple was pulled over while they were having an emotional fight. Petito was reported missing by her family a month later and is now the subject of a nationwide search. (The Moab Police Department via AP)
This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van she was traveling in with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The couple was pulled over while they were having an emotional fight. Petito was reported missing by her family a month later and is now the subject of a nationwide search. (The Moab Police Department via AP)
This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van she was traveling in with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The couple was pulled over while they were having an emotional fight. Petito was reported missing by her family a month later and is now the subject of a nationwide search. (The Moab Police Department via AP)
This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van she was traveling in with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The couple was pulled over while they were having an emotional fight. Petito was reported missing by her family a month later and is now the subject of a nationwide search. (The Moab Police Department via AP)
This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van she was traveling in with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The couple was pulled over while they were having an emotional fight. Petito was reported missing by her family a month later and is now the subject of a nationwide search. (The Moab Police Department via AP)
This photo provided by North Port Police Department, law enforcement officials conduct a search of the vast Carlton Reserve in the Sarasota, Fla., area for Brian Laundrie on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. (North Port Police Department via AP)
In this photo provided by North Port Police Department, law enforcement officials conduct a search of the vast Carlton Reserve in the Sarasota, Fla., area for Brian Laundrie on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. (North Port Police Department via AP)
This photo provided by North Port Police Department, law enforcement officials conduct a search of the vast Carlton Reserve in the Sarasota, Fla., area for Brian Laundrie on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. (North Port Police Department via AP)
In this photo provided by North Port Police Department, law enforcement officials conduct a search of the vast Carlton Reserve in the Sarasota, Fla., area for Brian Laundrie on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. (North Port Police Department via AP)
A U.S. Park Ranger vehicle drives in the Spread Creek area in the Bridger-Teton National Forest, just east of Grand Teton National Park off U.S. Highway 89, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Wyoming. Authorities say they have found a body believed to be Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, who went missing on a trip with her boyfriend. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler)
A U.S. Park Ranger vehicle drives in the Spread Creek area in the Bridger-Teton National Forest, just east of Grand Teton National Park off U.S. Highway 89, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Wyoming. Authorities say they have found a body believed to be Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, who went missing on a trip with her boyfriend. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler)
A Teton County Search and Rescue vehicle drives in the Spread Creek area of the Bridger-Teton National Forest, just east of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Authorities say they have found a body believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, who went missing on a trip with her boyfriend. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler)
A coroner's vehicle drives away in the Spread Creek area of the Bridger-Teton National Forest, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, just east of Grand Teton National Park off U.S. Highway 89 in Wyoming. Authorities say a body discovered is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. The FBI said the body was found by law enforcement agents who had spent the past two days searching campgrounds. The cause of death has not yet been determined, said FBI Supervisory Special Agent Charles Jones. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler)
U.S. Park Ranger officials block vehicle access in the Spread Creek area of the Bridger-Teton National Forest, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, just east of Grand Teton National Park off U.S. Highway 89, in Wyoming. Authorities say a body discovered is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. The FBI said the body was found by law enforcement agents who had spent the past two days searching campgrounds. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler)
Members of the media, left, approach U.S. Park Ranger vehicles blocking access in the Spread Creek area of the Bridger-Teton National Forest, just east of Grand Teton National Park off U.S. Highway 89 in Wyoming, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Authorities say a body discovered is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. The FBI said the body was found by law enforcement agents who had spent the past two days searching campgrounds. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler)
A Teton County Search & Rescue vehicle drives past members of the media, left, gathered at a road blocked by U.S. Park Ranger vehicles in the Spread Creek area of the Bridger-Teton National Forest, just east of Grand Teton National Park off U.S. Highway 89, in Wyoming, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Authorities say a body discovered is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. The FBI said the body was found by law enforcement agents who had spent the past two days searching campgrounds. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler)
A Teton County Search & Rescue vehicle leaves a road that is blocked by U.S. Park Ranger vehicles in the Spread Creek area of the Bridger-Teton National Forest, just east of Grand Teton National Park off U.S. Highway 89, in Wyoming, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Authorities say a body discovered is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. The FBI said the body was found by law enforcement agents who had spent the past two days searching campgrounds. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler)
A sign for Spread Creek Road is seen in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Authorities say a body discovered is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. The FBI said the body was found by law enforcement agents who had spent the past two days searching campgrounds. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler)
An unmarked coroner's vehicle, front, drives past members of the media waiting in the Spread Creek area of the Bridger-Teton National Forest, just east of Grand Teton National Park off U.S. Highway 89 in Wyoming, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Authorities say a body discovered is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. The FBI said the body was found by law enforcement agents who had spent the past two days searching campgrounds. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler)
A U.S. Park Ranger vehicle blocks access to the Moran Vista camping area in the Bridger-Teton National Forest, just east of Grand Teton National Park off U.S. Highway 89, in Wyoming, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Authorities say a body discovered is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. The FBI said the body was found by law enforcement agents who had spent the past two days searching campgrounds. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler)
A Teton County Search & Rescue vehicle leaves the Spread Creek area of the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Authorities say they have found a body believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, who went missing on a trip with her boyfriend. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler)
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person poster for Gabby Petito posted in Jakson, Wyo. Petito, 22, vanished while on a cross-country trip in a converted camper van with her boyfriend. Authorities say a body discovered Sunday, Sept. 19 in Wyoming, is believed to be Petito. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler)
Members of the media, left, stand by the side of the road as U.S. Park Ranger vehicles block the access in the Spread Creek area of the Bridger-Teton National Forest, just east of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Authorities say a body discovered in the area is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. The FBI said the body was found by law enforcement agents who had spent the past two days searching campgrounds of Grand Teton. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler)
A vehicle drives in the Bridger-Teton National Forest, just east of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Authorities say a body discovered in the area is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. The FBI said the body was found by law enforcement agents who had spent the past two days searching campgrounds. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler)
Police tape blocks off the home of Brian Laundrie’s parents in North Port, Fla., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Laundrie, 23, was traveling on a cross-country road trip with Gabby Petito, 22, who went missing in August. Petito’s body was apparently discovered over the weekend at Grand Teton National Park. Laundrie is wanted for questioning, but has not been seen for several days. (AP Photo/Curt Anderson)
Law enforcement officials investigate home of a young man wanted for questioning in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 in North Port, Fla. The officers served a search warrant at the home of the parents of her 23-year-old boyfriend Brian Laundrie, who is wanted for questioning. (AP Photo/Curt Anderson)
A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission helicopter flies overhead during a search for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Venice, Fla. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
A Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputy and a Sarasota County worker direct a truck carrying excavating equipment into the Carlton Reserve during a search for Brian Laundrie, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Venice, Fla. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Bicyclists ride past television news reporters and a Sarasota County Sheriff's deputy stationed at the entrance of Carlton Reserve during a search for Brian Laundrie, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Venice, Fla. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
A Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputy and a Sarasota County worker stand at the entrance to the Carlton Reserve during a search for Brian Laundrie, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Venice, Fla. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Vehicles from members of the media and curious passersby line a road outside the entrance of the Carlton Reserve during a search for Brian Laundrie, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Venice, Fla. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
BAKER, Fla. (WALA) -- For the second time in the three days, local law enforcement agencies were checking out a possible Brian Laundrie sighting in the area.
He's wanted as a person of interest in Gabby Petito's death.
Tuesday morning, Okaloosa County investigators searched a wooded area near Baker, Florida. A picture from a trail camera was posted on social media showing a man that looked like Laundrie walking in the woods.
The murky, black-and-white image reportedly was captured Monday morning in Baker, Florida, in the Panhandle's Okaloosa County.
It shows a male figure, possibly matching Laundrie's description, walking with two backpacks slung over his shoulder. One of the backpacks appears at least similar to a backpack pictured in an earlier photograph published via Laundrie's Instagram account.
The text accompanying the photo, labeled as written by Sam Bass, states: "I'm not saying this is the guy but whoever was on my trail camera this morning in Baker, Fl strongly fits the description of Brian Laundrie, authorities have been contacted but people in the North West Florida area be on the look out."
Sherrif’s deputies searched the area but were unable to find any evidence that Laundrie was there.
The office posted an update on its Facebook page stating, "The OCSO did its due diligence in response to this report and is wrapping up an extensive search that took place in this area to also include nearby farmlands and a search by drone. No one - and nothing - of note was located. There are no known possible past or current connections between Laundrie and anyone in this area at this time to follow up on.
In the meantime we will remain vigilant and if anything new of significance develops we will share."
FOX10 News talked to people in the area who said they aren't too worried, but the possible sightings are concerning.
“It is alarming but i’m sure the police are doing their best to catch him and bring him to justice," said Mitzi Cochran.
The sheriff's office says the search focused near Shady Grove Church Road and the nearby farmland. Deputies searched on foot and deployed drones for several hours before finishing the search around noon. They were unable to find anything to indicate that Laundrie was in the area.
The sheriff's office said while the active search is over, they will still be on the lookout should there be any more sightings.
Residents said they plan to do the same.
“I will definitely keep my eye out for this guy and if I see him I’ll call my local police department,” said Cochran. “I’m sure that this guy is on the move so I’m sure he’s going to be all over the place. He’s trying not to get caught.”
While Laundrie has no known connections to the area, the sheriff's office asked everyone there to stay vigilant and contact them if anyone sees anything suspicious.
