PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- The investigation into a controversial cemetery in Prichard took a new turn Wednesday morning.
Mobile County sheriff's deputies began the process of exhuming bodies from the Heritage Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Prichard.
Investigators say they had enough evidence to start digging.
There have been questions surrounding the legality of the cemetery and now also allegations about some of the graves here.
Deputies say some of the allegations include bodies being dug up and caskets being re-used and bodies not being buried where they should be or not being embalmed.
There have also been complaints about an odor coming from one of the graves.
Investigators say the Mobile County Sheriff's Office should have some of the answers they need to piece together this investigation after this is over.
“We’re not just here. We’re working on behalf of families, at their request,” said MCSO Capt. Paul Burch. “In my 31 years, this is definitely different.”
Sheriff Sam Cochran issued this statement: “This investigation is not about one person, it is about numerous complaints from citizens of Mobile County. We will continue our investigation and seek the truth for these families who lost their loved ones.”
