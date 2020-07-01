There was a dip in Tuesday's numbers in the number of COVID-19 cases being reported in Mobile County after some record highs.
In the past eight days, half of the days had case numbers in the low hundreds in Mobile.
The other half, we've seen numbers in the thirties to sixties.
The number reported by the Mobile County Health Department for Tuesday was 62.
The department's report shows that has brought the seven day average down from above 80 to below 80.
At their news conference Wednesday, county health officials also addressed a question from a person on Facebook that's on a lot of people's minds: what about plans for school systems in Mobile County?
Mobile Fetal and Infant Mortality Review Coordinator Pebbles King said, "Our agency is in communication with all school municipalities to help them develop their plans. As mentioned by our Alabama Superintendent Dr. (Eric) Mackey, he has stated that each each school district will be responsible for it's own plan."
Mobile County Public Schools told parents this week to be on the lookout for a survey they'll be getting via email.
The school system has indicated it hopes to announce reopening plans in the next two weeks.
Regarding COVID-19, the number of deaths stands at 136, or 3.7 percent who had the virus.
The number of hospitalized is at 8 percent.
