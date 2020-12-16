MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced Wednesday that workers who became unemployed as a direct result of Hurricane Zeta in Clarke, Dallas, Marengo, Mobile, Perry, Washington, and Wilcox Counties may qualify for unemployment assistance.
Officials say individuals who live in or worked in these counties and became unemployed due to Hurricane Zeta during the period of October 28-29, 2020 may be eligible for assistance under the Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) program, which was triggered when President Donald Trump designated that region as a disaster area on December 10, 2020.
“Generally, those who are eligible for state unemployment benefits are not eligible for DUA, but a claimant may qualify if state unemployment compensation benefits are exhausted,” said Washington. “If you believe you are entitled to these benefits, I urge you to file a claim to see if you are eligible.”
People who may be eligible for DUA include the following: Individuals who no longer have a job, are unable to reach the place of employment, or were scheduled to start work in the major disaster area and the job no longer exists; those who became the breadwinner or major support of the family because the head of household died; or those who cannot work because of an injury incurred during the disaster.
All the previously described circumstances must be as a direct result of the hurricane. Self-employed individuals must provide a copy of their 2019 tax return, business license, or Form 1099 within 21 days after applying for DUA.
Claims can be filed through ADOL’s website at labor.alabama.gov or by calling 1-866-234-5382. The deadline to file a DUA claim is January 14, 2021 for Clarke, Dallas, Marengo, Mobile, Perry, Washington, and Wilcox Counties.
