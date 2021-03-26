Disney is upping the price of its streaming service.
The subscription price of Disney Plus is going up by a dollar today. Consumers will have to pay $7.99 a month or $80 a year.
This price hike was announced last December. It's the first increase for the streaming service.
Disney Plus surpassed 100 million subscribers this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.