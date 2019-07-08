Disney is recalling about 80,000 plush toys depicting the Forky character from the movie "Toy Story 4."
The 11-inch plush toy is being recalled because of a potential choking hazard.
The “googly” plastic eyes on the toy can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The toys were sold at Disney Stores nationwide, Disney Theme Parks, online at shopdisney.com and through the Disney store on Amazon Marketplace from April 2019 through June 2019 for about $20.
Consumers may call Disney toll-free at 866-537-7649 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, Saturday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday 1:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. or for additional information email personal.shoppers@shopDisney.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.