ORLANDO, Fla. (WALA) -- Walt Disney World will present its reopening plans to leaders in Florida on Wednesday.
Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said a task force is expected to receive proposals from Disney and Sea World, which have been closed for months due to the global pandemic.
FOX6 in Orlando reported that the plans will be sent to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for final approval if the task force and Mayor Demings okay the measures.
Universal Orlando's reopening plans were approved last week. The three Universal theme parks will open to the public on June 5 with limited capacity to encourage social distancing, temperature checks at entrances, and required masks for visitors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.