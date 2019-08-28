MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama has a long history with the Supreme Court — including three justices from the state, and multiple landmark court cases that have impacted current laws. You can walk through decades of our legal history at a new traveling exhibit on display at Government Plaza.
For more information on the exhibit, you can visit www.ALABAMA200.org/AlabamaJustice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.