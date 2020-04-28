The 63rd Annual Distinguished Young Women National Finals will take place on a digital platform this June 25, 26 and 27 at 7pm CST. This is the first time in program history that the organization will not be hosting National Finals in Mobile.
Distinguished Young Women has made the decision to move the 63rd National Finals to a digital format amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. By going digital, rather than cancelling, Distinguished Young Women will be able to award over $100,000 in cash tuition scholarships during the three-night event. Although the program is incredibly disappointed to not be able to welcome the participants to Mobile this June, they’re thrilled to have an option that will allow their mission to continue.
The two preliminary nights and final night of competition will premiere through a free digital broadcast. Officials say 50 state representatives, all of whom are graduating seniors in high school, will complete each of the program’s categories through video submissions and video conferencing. These submissions will be put into a virtual showcase and made available to viewers nationally. The broadcast links will be found at DistinguishedYW.org along with any further updates.
Distinguished Young Women, formerly known as America’s Junior Miss, is a national scholarship program which provides $1 billion in scholarships to high school women each year. Traditionally, after participating at local and state levels, representatives from all 50 states make a trip to Mobile each summer for two weeks. During that time, these women tour the city, complete community service, attend workshops and showcase their intelligence, talents and achievements in front of a live audience at the Mobile Civic Center with the chance to win more scholarship dollars.
The 50 young women were set to begin their journey to Mobile on June 15. Instead, they will have the unique opportunity to watch this year’s Distinguished Young Women National Finals from their hometowns alongside family and friends, all while following safe social distancing guidelines that may still be in effect when the time comes.
For more information about Distinguished Young Women, the 63rd National Finals, or to set up an interview, contact Tara Principe, National Headquarters Marketing & Communications Director, at Tara@DistinguishedYW.org or Kendra Haskins, Executive Director, at Kendra@DsitinguishedYW.org.
